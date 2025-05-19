Winmore Leasing & Holdings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.63 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.96% to Rs 29.36 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings reported to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.96% to Rs 29.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 27.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 13.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 30.46% to Rs 107.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 154.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

