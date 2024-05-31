Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:13 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Indoworth Holdings reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indoworth Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Amforge Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.48 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

First Custodian Fund(I) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.75 crore in the March 2024 quarter

India Pesticides consolidated net profit declines 96.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Anuroop Packaging consolidated net profit rises 189.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Skyweb Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story