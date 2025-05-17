Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 0.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit declines 0.43% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 2.59% to Rs 208.51 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries declined 0.43% to Rs 6.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.59% to Rs 208.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 203.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales208.51203.24 3 OPM %11.0212.31 -PBDT14.2014.59 -3 PBT8.699.28 -6 NP6.946.97 0

