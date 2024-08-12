Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 49.24% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.24% to Rs 201.85 crore

Net profit of Winsome Textile Industries rose 49.24% to Rs 6.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.24% to Rs 201.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 188.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.201.85188.2213.6411.0214.9211.499.336.026.884.61

