Wipro and Ericsson partner with Odido for delivering billing transformation program

Ericsson and Wipro today announced the successful transformation of the billing experience for all Odido brand mobile customers in the Netherlands by migrating to the cloud-native Ericsson Billing platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This achievement allows Odido to offer innovative 5G services, including the newly-launched Klik&Klaar fixed-wireless access (FWA) solution, with improved operational efficiency and customer experience.

The migration, completed in August 2024, transitioned 5 million customers over a single weekend. The migration to Ericsson Billing follows the earlier transition of 700,000 Ben MVNO users in November 2023, marking a major milestone in Odido's modernization. The successful migration means all Odido's mobile customers, whether B2B or B2C, are now served by Ericsson Billing, hosted on AWS.

