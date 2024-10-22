Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 36.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 36.04% to Rs 45.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 33.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 31.79% to Rs 278.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 211.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.278.28211.1520.2921.8259.9845.3052.6140.5445.0733.13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp