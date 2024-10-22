Stock Alert: Cyient DLM, City Union Bank, Bajaj Housing Finance, 360 ONE WAM

Securities in F&O Ban : Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Birlasoft, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals , Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals (GNFC), Granules India, Hindustan Copper, IDFC First Bank, IEX, India Mart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, Piramal Enterprise, PNB, RBL bank, Sail. Results Today: Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Aditya Birla Real Estate, Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Green Energy, Persistent Systems, Amber Enterprises India, Bajaj Finance, Can Fin Homes, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Choice International, Cigniti Technologies, Coforge, Gabriel India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Goody ear India, Huhtamaki India, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, IIFL Securities, Indus Tower, ICICI Securities, Jubilant Ingrevia, Kajaria Ceramics, Olectra Greentech, Shoppers Stop, SRF, Supreme Industries, Ugro Capital, Varun Beverages, Zensar Technologies will declare their results today.

New Listing:

Hyundai Motor India will make debut on stock exchanges. The IPO price band is fixed Rs 1,865 to 1,960 per share. The IPO was open between 15th to 17th October 2024. It subscribed 2.37 times.

Stocks to Watch:

City Union Bank reported 1.42% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 285 crore in Q2 FY25. Net interest income (NII) increased 8% YoY to Rs 582 crore during the quarter.

Bajaj Housing Finances net profit jumped 21% to Rs 546 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 451 crore same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) jumped 12.99% to Rs 713 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 631 crore in Q2 FY24.

Cyient DLMs consolidated net profit increased 5% to Rs 15.45 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 14.65 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue increased 33.4% YoY to Rs 389.45 crore during the quarter.

Bhansali Engineering Polymers reported 3.92% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.32 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 48.21 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue increased 16.87% to Rs 367 crore during the quarter.

360 One WAMs consolidated net profit jumped 32% to Rs 245 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 186 crore in Q2 FY24. Total income increased 43% YoY to Rs 890 crore during the quarter.

Supreme Petrochems consolidated net profit increased 15.38% YoY to Rs 90 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 78 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Revenue jumped 17.76% to Rs 1,505 crore during the quarter.

