Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 14.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 1113.41 croreNet profit of Route Mobile rose 14.04% to Rs 101.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 1113.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1014.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1113.411014.61 10 OPM %12.1512.63 -PBDT153.36125.27 22 PBT131.06103.83 26 NP101.2788.80 14
Powered by Capital Market - Live News