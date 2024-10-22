Route Mobile consolidated net profit rises 14.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.74% to Rs 1113.41 crore

Net profit of Route Mobile rose 14.04% to Rs 101.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 88.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.74% to Rs 1113.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1014.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1113.411014.6112.1512.63153.36125.27131.06103.83101.2788.80

