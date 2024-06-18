Wipro and GBST forge strategic partnership in superannuation and wealth management space

Wipro and GBST have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end administration services for superannuation, wealth, and pensions companies transitioning from legacy IT environments.

This partnership brings together GBST's industry-leading Composer wealth management administration SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform and Wipro's extensive expertise in outsourced administration and contact centre services, to deliver a single offering that includes technology, cyber, risk, and business operations. This collaboration addresses a critical need within the industry, where organisations often face challenges in managing legacy IT systems and multiple service providers simultaneously. By consolidating administration services through a single, integrated platform, companies can streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance service delivery to their customers.

GBST and Wipro have extensive experience serving the wealth, superannuation, and pensions markets globally. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to accelerate the industry's shift towards modern IT environments that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer experience, and enable proposition expansion like innovative retirement income solutions.

