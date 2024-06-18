Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro and GBST forge strategic partnership in superannuation and wealth management space

Wipro and GBST forge strategic partnership in superannuation and wealth management space

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Wipro and GBST have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering end-to-end administration services for superannuation, wealth, and pensions companies transitioning from legacy IT environments.

This partnership brings together GBST's industry-leading Composer wealth management administration SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) platform and Wipro's extensive expertise in outsourced administration and contact centre services, to deliver a single offering that includes technology, cyber, risk, and business operations. This collaboration addresses a critical need within the industry, where organisations often face challenges in managing legacy IT systems and multiple service providers simultaneously. By consolidating administration services through a single, integrated platform, companies can streamline operations, reduce complexity, and enhance service delivery to their customers.

GBST and Wipro have extensive experience serving the wealth, superannuation, and pensions markets globally. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to accelerate the industry's shift towards modern IT environments that enhance operational efficiency, reduce costs, improve customer experience, and enable proposition expansion like innovative retirement income solutions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

HDFC Bank, Wipro, Jio Financial, UltraTech Cement in focus

Wipro joins hand with Zscaler

Stock alert: ZEEL, Wipro, ICICI Bank, PB Fintech, Hero MotoCorp

Stock alert: SBI, Bharat Forge, Hindalco, Wipro, Jindal Stainless

Hindustan Aeronautics bags contact of Rs 5,249 cr from Ministry of Defence

Stock alert: Ixigo, Westlife Foodworld, Bharti Airtel, Som Distilleries, Paytm

Market may see a negative opening

Adani Power incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in SIngapore

KLJ Resources consolidated net profit rises 115.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Goneril Investment &amp; Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story