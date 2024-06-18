Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goneril Investment & Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Goneril Investment &amp; Trading Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.24 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 3.80% to Rs 0.76 crore

Net Loss of Goneril Investment & Trading Company reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.80% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 16.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 58.41% to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.760.79 -4 3.582.26 58 OPM %38.16-775.95 -533.52-227.88 - PBDT0.29-6.13 LP 19.10-5.15 LP PBT0.29-6.13 LP 19.10-5.15 LP NP-0.24-8.15 97 16.94-6.65 LP

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

