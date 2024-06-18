Home / Markets / Capital Market News / KLJ Resources consolidated net profit rises 115.47% in the March 2024 quarter

KLJ Resources consolidated net profit rises 115.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.67% to Rs 1130.76 crore

Net profit of KLJ Resources rose 115.47% to Rs 59.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.67% to Rs 1130.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1080.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 81.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.53% to Rs 4112.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4399.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1130.761080.30 5 4112.574399.92 -7 OPM %2.881.70 -0.03-0.75 - PBDT32.6118.32 78 1.13-33.10 LP PBT32.6118.32 78 1.13-33.10 LP NP59.1927.47 115 81.23-24.72 LP

