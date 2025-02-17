Wipro Ltd down for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 302.75, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.97% in last one year as compared to a 3.23% rally in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Wipro Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 302.75, down 1.74% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 22836.95. The Sensex is at 75636.84, down 0.4%.Wipro Ltd has added around 0.83% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41311.15, down 1.01% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 45.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 156.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 304.4, down 1.52% on the day. Wipro Ltd jumped 12.97% in last one year as compared to a 3.23% rally in NIFTY and a 6.6% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 31.18 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News