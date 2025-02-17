Cyient DLM collaborates with Thales for strategic avionics manufacturing program

Announced during Aero India 2025, Cyient DLM, an integrated partner for design-led manufacturing, has been awarded a strategic Avionics manufacturing program by Thales, a global technology leader.

Under this collaboration, Cyient DLM will manufacture high-reliability Printed Circuit Board Assemblies (PCBAs) for Thales's next-generation flight avionics systems, further strengthening its position as a trusted manufacturing partner in the global Aerospace & Defense ecosystem. These mission-critical PCBAs will be deployed in leading commercial aircraft platforms, reinforcing Cyient DLM's expertise in high-reliability electronics.

Anthony Montalbano, CEO, Cyient DLM, said, "We are honoured to have been chosen by Thales for this prestigious program. This collaboration highlights Cyient DLM's strong capabilities in delivering high-reliability electronics for the aerospace industry, and we look forward to supporting Thales with world-class manufacturing solutions."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News