Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1990.9, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.96% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1990.9, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27363.5, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.93 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1992.1, down 0.74% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd jumped 26.96% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 224.27 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content