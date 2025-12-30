Bajaj Finserv Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1990.9, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 26.96% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.97% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1990.9, down 1.05% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Bajaj Finserv Ltd has lost around 4.37% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27363.5, down 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.93 lakh shares in last one month.