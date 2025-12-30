Aegis Logistics Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 704.9, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 1.33% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 704.9, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has eased around 8.15% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.3% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34868.75, down 0.42% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72234 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.22 lakh shares in last one month.