ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1338.9, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1338.9, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 3.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58932.35, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1340, down 0.29% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 19.39 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

