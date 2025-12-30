ICICI Bank Ltd down for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1338.9, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 4.47% in last one year as compared to a 9.53% rally in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

ICICI Bank Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1338.9, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 25897.6. The Sensex is at 84563.41, down 0.16%.ICICI Bank Ltd has lost around 3.68% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.23% in last one month and is currently quoting at 58932.35, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.01 lakh shares in last one month.