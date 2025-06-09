Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wipro relocates its Middle East HQ from Al Khobar to Riyadh

Wipro relocates its Middle East HQ from Al Khobar to Riyadh

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Wipro announced the relocation of its Middle East regional headquarters from Al Khobar to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The new office in Riyadh was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by the Wipro executive team, employees, and customers. This is the latest addition to Wipro's growing presence in the region, which includes offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar, Jeddah, and Jubail.

In addition to this new office opening, Wipro recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Prince Mohammad Bin Fahd University (PMU) to establish a Center of Excellence (CoE) in Riyadh. This partnership aims to upskill local talent by providing academic training in advanced technologies, hands-on experience, and access to Wipro's resources. The CoE will focus on equipping young Saudi nationals with future-ready skills, creating a talent pool that can add value to organizations and the kingdom.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

