Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company announced that AcuitRatings and Research has reaffirmed the long-term rating of 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 114.64 crore bank facilities of Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd. (AYCL) and reaffirmed the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 40.36 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

