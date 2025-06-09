Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Andrew Yule & Company announced that AcuitRatings and Research has reaffirmed the long-term rating of 'ACUITB' (read as ACUITB) on the Rs. 114.64 crore bank facilities of Andrew Yule & Co. Ltd. (AYCL) and reaffirmed the short-term rating of 'ACUITA4' (read as ACUITA Four) on the Rs. 40.36 crore bank facilities of AYCL. The outlook is 'Stable'.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

