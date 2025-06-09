Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 3.23% top Rs 185.60 after the company announced the launch of a new high-value chemical product, Boron Oxide, by July 2025.

The firm is setting up a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with a proposed capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 20 crore, which will be financed entirely through internal accruals. The company aims to achieve full operational capacity in a phased manner within a year.

Boron Oxide will cater to the domestic market and will be produced using Boric Acid as the primary raw material. According to the company's regulatory filing, most customers for Boron Oxide overlap with those for Boric Acid, allowing for smoother integration into its existing client base.