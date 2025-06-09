Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 3.23% top Rs 185.60 after the company announced the launch of a new high-value chemical product, Boron Oxide, by July 2025.The firm is setting up a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with a proposed capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes per annum.
The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 20 crore, which will be financed entirely through internal accruals. The company aims to achieve full operational capacity in a phased manner within a year.
Boron Oxide will cater to the domestic market and will be produced using Boric Acid as the primary raw material. According to the company's regulatory filing, most customers for Boron Oxide overlap with those for Boric Acid, allowing for smoother integration into its existing client base.
Indo Borax & Chemicals is engaged in manufacturing of Boron products and Lithium.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 10.49% to Rs 10.24 crore while net sales rose 10.25% to Rs 50.12 crore in Q4 March 2025 ovber Q4 March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app