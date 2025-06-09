Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Indo Borax gains on plans to set up Boron Oxide facility

Image
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indo Borax & Chemicals rose 3.23% top Rs 185.60 after the company announced the launch of a new high-value chemical product, Boron Oxide, by July 2025.

The firm is setting up a dedicated manufacturing facility in Pithampur, Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with a proposed capacity of 4,000 metric tonnes per annum.

The total capital expenditure for the project is estimated at Rs 20 crore, which will be financed entirely through internal accruals. The company aims to achieve full operational capacity in a phased manner within a year.

Boron Oxide will cater to the domestic market and will be produced using Boric Acid as the primary raw material. According to the company's regulatory filing, most customers for Boron Oxide overlap with those for Boric Acid, allowing for smoother integration into its existing client base.

Indo Borax & Chemicals is engaged in manufacturing of Boron products and Lithium.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Indo Borax & Chemicals declined 10.49% to Rs 10.24 crore while net sales rose 10.25% to Rs 50.12 crore in Q4 March 2025 ovber Q4 March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon jumps after board nod to offload stakes in 10 SPVs

Nifty ends tad above 25,100 level; PSU bank shares in demand

Andrew Yule & Company receives affirmation in credit ratings

Olectra Greentech chairman & MD K.V. Pradeep resigns

Orient Cement Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story