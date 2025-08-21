Wipro to acquire HARMAN's DTS business unit

Wipro announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire the Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business unit of HARMAN, a Samsung company, in a transaction that will accelerate Wipro's mission to deliver next-generation engineering research & development (ER&D) services.
As part of the agreement, over 5,600 DTS employees, including key leadership, across the Americas, Europe and Asia will transition to Wipro upon closing of the transaction. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close by 31 December 2025.
The DTS unit brings to Wipro a robust foundation in digital engineering and ER&D, with strengths spanning domain-led design, connected products, and software platforms. DTS sets itself apart with its purposeful integration of deep engineering with AI-native platforms, domain expertise, proprietary accelerators, and autonomous agent frameworksenabling transformation at scale through technology designed around people. Combining DTS' personalized, high-touch service model with Wipro's global scale, advanced technology ecosystem, and expansive resources, will allow clients to gain access to the best of both worlds: the agility and precision of a specialist provider and the reach and capabilities of a global leader.
The acquisition of DTS marks a pivotal step in Wipro's ambition to bring to our clients end-to end, AI-powered engineering services, said Srikumar Rao, Managing Partner and Global Head of Engineering at Wipro. Together, Wipro and DTS will enable clients to seamlessly connect the virtual and physical worlds, embed AI across the full spectrum of engineering, and unlock scalable innovation. This move strengthens our software-defined, platform-centric approach, and empowers us to deliver larger, more complex transformation programs across high-growth sectors including Hi-Tech, Consumer, Industrial, Healthcare, and Aerospace.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
