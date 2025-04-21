Quick Wrap: Nifty Energy Index records a surge of 2.50%, NIFTY climbs 1.15%

Nifty Energy index ended up 2.50% at 34640.75 today. The index has added 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Suzlon Energy Ltd jumped 9.48%, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose 4.96% and Reliance Power Ltd gained 4.96%. The Nifty Energy index has decreased 12.00% over last one year compared to the 8.93% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 2.47% and Nifty IT index gained 2.29% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.15% to close at 24125.55 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.09% to close at 79408.5 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News