Wireless Tele-density rises to 82.74% at end of Jun-25

TRAI has Released has the "Indian Telecom Services Performance Indicator Report" for the Quarter ending 30th June, 2025. Total number of Internet subscribers increased from 969.10 million at the end of Mar-25 to 1002.85 million at the end of Jun-25, registering a quarterly rate of growth 3.48%. Out of 1002.85 million internet subscribers, number of Wired Internet subscribers are 44.71 million and number of Wireless Internet subscribers are 958.14 million.

The Internet subscriber base is comprised of Broadband Internet subscriber base of 979.71 million and Narrowband Internet subscriber base of 23.14 million. The broadband Internet subscriber base increased by 3.77% from 944.12 million at the end of Mar-25 to 979.71 million at the end of Jun-25. The narrowband Internet subscriber base decreased from 24.98 million at the end of Mar-25 to 23.14 million at the end of Jun-25.

Wireline subscribers increased from 37.04 million at the end of Mar-25 to 47.49 million at the end of Jun-25 with a quarterly rate of growth 28.20%. On Y-O-Y basis, wireline subscriptions increased by 35.26% at the end of QE Jun-25. Wireline Tele-density increased from 2.62% at the end of Mar-25 to 3.36% at the end of Jun-25 with quarterly rate of growth 27.92%. Monthly Average Revenue per User (ARPU) for wireless service increased by 2%, from Rs.182.95 in QE Mar-25 to Rs.186.62 in QE Jun-25. On Y-O-Y basis, monthly ARPU for wireless service increased by 18.52% in this quarter. With a net addition of 7.12 million subscribers during the quarter, the total wireless (mobile+5G FWA) subscriber base increased from 1163.76 million at the end of Mar-25 to 1170.88 million at the end of Jun-25, registering a rate of growth 0.61% over the previous quarter. On Y-O-Y basis, wireless subscriptions increased at the rate of 0.03% during the year.

Wireless (mobile+5G FWA) Tele-density increased from 82.42% at the end of Mar-25 to 82.74% at the end of Jun-25 with quarterly rate of growth 0.39%. With a net addition of 6.04 million subscribers during the quarter, the wireless (mobile) subscriber base increased from 1156.99 million at the end of Mar-25 to 1163.03 million at the end of Jun-25, registering a rate of growth 0.52% over the previous quarter. On Y-O-Y basis, wireless subscriptions decreased at the rate of 0.64% during the year. Wireless (mobile) Tele-density increased from 81.94% at the end of Mar-25 to 82.18% at the end of Jun-25 with quarterly rate of growth of 0.30%.