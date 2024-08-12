Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 25.44 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 25.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.25.4425.1010.9716.932.572.940.210.170.070.17

