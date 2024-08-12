Wires & Fabriks (S.A) standalone net profit declines 58.82% in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1.35% to Rs 25.44 crore

Net profit of Wires & Fabriks (S.A) declined 58.82% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.35% to Rs 25.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.4425.10 1 OPM %10.9716.93 -PBDT2.572.94 -13 PBT0.210.17 24 NP0.070.17 -59

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 3:41 PM IST

