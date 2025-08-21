Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

Ministry of Textiles stated in a latest update that India's textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory. As per quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS), exports of major textile commodities in July 2025 reached USD 3.10 billion, marking a 5.37% year-on-year growth compared to USD 2.94 billion in July 2024. For the period April-July 2025, cumulative textile exports stood at USD 12.18 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.87% over the same period last year (USD 11.73 billion).

Readymade Garments (RMG) exports rose to USD 1.34 billion in July 2025, up from USD 1.28 billion in July 2024 (4.75% growth). Cumulative exports for April-July 2025 stood at USD 5.53 billion, compared to USD 5.13 billion last year (+7.87% growth).

Cotton Textiles (including yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handlooms) exports reached USD 1.02 billion in July 2025, compared to USD 970.5 million in July 2024 (5.17% growth). Cumulative exports April-July 2025 stood at USD 3.88 billion, nearly unchanged from USD 3.89 billion last year. Man-made Fibre (MMF) Textiles exports touched USD 422.0 million in July 2025, compared to USD 405.6 million last year (4.05% growth). During April-July 2025, exports amounted to USD 1.59 billion, up from USD 1.57 billion in the same period last year with a growth of 1.13%. Jute Manufacturing (including floor coverings) exports climbed to USD 32.4 million in July 2025, compared to USD 25.6 million in July 2024 (26.35% growth). Cumulative exports stood at USD 126.1 million, up from USD 108.9 million last year (+15.78%).