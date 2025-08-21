Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

Textile exports up around 4% on year in Apr-Jul FY26, readymade garment shipments spike around 8%

Image
Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ministry of Textiles stated in a latest update that India's textile and apparel sector has continued to demonstrate resilience in July 2025, recording a steady growth trajectory. As per quick estimates released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence & Statistics (DGCIS), exports of major textile commodities in July 2025 reached USD 3.10 billion, marking a 5.37% year-on-year growth compared to USD 2.94 billion in July 2024. For the period April-July 2025, cumulative textile exports stood at USD 12.18 billion, reflecting a growth of 3.87% over the same period last year (USD 11.73 billion).

Readymade Garments (RMG) exports rose to USD 1.34 billion in July 2025, up from USD 1.28 billion in July 2024 (4.75% growth). Cumulative exports for April-July 2025 stood at USD 5.53 billion, compared to USD 5.13 billion last year (+7.87% growth).

Cotton Textiles (including yarn, fabrics, made-ups, and handlooms) exports reached USD 1.02 billion in July 2025, compared to USD 970.5 million in July 2024 (5.17% growth). Cumulative exports April-July 2025 stood at USD 3.88 billion, nearly unchanged from USD 3.89 billion last year.

Man-made Fibre (MMF) Textiles exports touched USD 422.0 million in July 2025, compared to USD 405.6 million last year (4.05% growth). During April-July 2025, exports amounted to USD 1.59 billion, up from USD 1.57 billion in the same period last year with a growth of 1.13%.

Jute Manufacturing (including floor coverings) exports climbed to USD 32.4 million in July 2025, compared to USD 25.6 million in July 2024 (26.35% growth). Cumulative exports stood at USD 126.1 million, up from USD 108.9 million last year (+15.78%).

Carpet exports grew to USD 133.0 million in July 2025, compared to USD 123.1 million last year (+8.05%). Over April-July 2025, exports stood at USD 503.9 million, up from USD 486.5 million registering 3.57% growth.

Exports of handicrafts reached USD 153.4 million in July 2025, compared to USD 139.4 million last year (+10.01%). Cumulative exports stood at USD 552.0 million, slightly higher than USD 546.9 million in the same period last year (+0.92%).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bajaj Finserv gains after broker initiates 'buy' rating

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Regulatory policy in financial sector needs to strike balance between stability and objectives of fostering innovation, efficiency and competition

Nucleus Software Exports rises on appointing Vishnu R Dusad as interim CFO

CARE Ratings reaffirms Equitas SFB's LT rating at 'AA-' with 'stable' outlook

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story