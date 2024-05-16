Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Wonderla Holidays standalone net profit declines 35.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 1.11% to Rs 99.69 crore

Net profit of Wonderla Holidays declined 35.49% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.11% to Rs 99.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 6.08% to Rs 157.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 148.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.54% to Rs 483.04 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 429.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales99.6998.60 1 483.04429.22 13 OPM %35.5342.93 -47.0349.27 - PBDT40.4056.21 -28 249.52234.34 6 PBT30.2947.23 -36 211.32199.11 6 NP22.6135.05 -35 157.96148.90 6

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

