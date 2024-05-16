Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit rises 38.25% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.15% to Rs 2212.96 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India rose 38.25% to Rs 191.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.15% to Rs 2212.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1857.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 31.06% to Rs 638.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 487.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.82% to Rs 8274.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7022.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
