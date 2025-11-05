KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration consolidated net profit rises 46.39% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 66.93% to Rs 152.07 crore

Net profit of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration rose 46.39% to Rs 18.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 66.93% to Rs 152.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.152.0791.1019.9019.8831.7918.4526.9417.3018.0212.31

