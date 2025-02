XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 30.06% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.75% to Rs 104.55 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 30.06% to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.75% to Rs 104.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 96.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.104.5596.1410.1015.8113.4617.0910.6714.447.4710.68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News