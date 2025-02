Ambar Protein Industries standalone net profit rises 80.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.45% to Rs 111.82 crore

Net profit of Ambar Protein Industries rose 80.77% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 30.45% to Rs 111.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 85.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.111.8285.724.314.444.443.243.982.852.821.56

