THDC India standalone net profit rises 130.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of THDC India rose 130.26% to Rs 317.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 137.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 46.31% to Rs 716.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 489.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.716.82489.9472.0557.88443.25246.56373.88170.84317.12137.72

