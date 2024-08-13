XT Global Infotech standalone net profit rises 9.94% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.29% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of XT Global Infotech rose 9.94% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.29% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.18.4215.8416.0215.213.443.052.622.311.991.81

