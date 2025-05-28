Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 37.04% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of Ashtasidhhi Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.04% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 161.02% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.340.54 -37 1.540.59 161 OPM %2.94-83.33 -1.95-98.31 - PBDT0.01-0.42 LP 0.04-0.39 LP PBT0.01-0.42 LP 0.04-0.39 LP NP0.01-0.42 LP 0.03-0.39 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 3.65% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story