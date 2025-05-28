Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

SW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.080.01 700 0.230.10 130 OPM %-12.50-200.00 -26.09-20.00 - PBDT00 0 0.110.04 175 PBT00 0 0.110.04 175 NP00.01 -100 0.080.05 60

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ashtasidhhi Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sri Havisha Hospitality & Infrastructure reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Aastamangalam Finance standalone net profit declines 78.99% in the March 2025 quarter

Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 28 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story