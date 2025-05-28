SW Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore

SW Investments reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 60.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 130.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

0.080.010.230.10-12.50-200.0026.09-20.00000.110.04000.110.0400.010.080.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News