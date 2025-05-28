Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Jindal Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 30.51% to Rs 0.77 crore

Net loss of Jindal Capital reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.51% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.13% to Rs 1.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 30.24% to Rs 3.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.770.59 31 3.792.91 30 OPM %58.4415.25 -64.6439.52 - PBDT0.260.54 -52 1.891.49 27 PBT0.250.54 -54 1.871.48 26 NP-0.220.17 PL 1.401.11 26

