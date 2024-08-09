Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 182.73% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.84% to Rs 255.32 croreNet profit of Precision Camshafts rose 182.73% to Rs 11.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.84% to Rs 255.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 262.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales255.32262.77 -3 OPM %9.508.59 -PBDT30.1528.15 7 PBT14.928.73 71 NP11.624.11 183
Powered by Capital Market - Live News