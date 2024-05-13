Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Yasho Industries consolidated net profit rises 14.41% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Sales rise 13.20% to Rs 172.03 crore

Net profit of Yasho Industries rose 14.41% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.20% to Rs 172.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 151.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.63% to Rs 57.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.61% to Rs 593.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 671.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales172.03151.97 13 593.56671.55 -12 OPM %18.1117.40 -16.8117.12 - PBDT26.9824.19 12 92.34110.44 -16 PBT23.0119.46 18 76.7290.60 -15 NP17.9415.68 14 57.9467.87 -15

First Published: May 13 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

