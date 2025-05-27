Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.14 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.46% to Rs 120.82 crore

Net Loss of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 4.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.46% to Rs 120.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 7.42 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.17% to Rs 368.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 353.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales120.82109.38 10 368.72353.97 4 OPM %9.103.55 -6.506.30 - PBDT9.33-2.85 LP 17.5010.02 75 PBT4.24-6.90 LP -0.46-5.62 92 NP-4.14-7.47 45 7.42-7.70 LP

