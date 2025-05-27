Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 106.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 106.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 2259.05 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 106.41% to Rs 552.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 2259.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2155.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.88% to Rs 1879.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1436.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 8485.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7267.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2259.052155.89 5 8485.637267.12 17 OPM %83.7075.69 -80.3577.54 - PBDT828.06685.25 21 2669.952235.71 19 PBT764.78632.33 21 2447.392052.85 19 NP552.98267.91 106 1879.441436.02 31

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

