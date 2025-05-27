Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit rises 106.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 2259.05 crore

Net profit of Sundaram Finance rose 106.41% to Rs 552.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 267.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 2259.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2155.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.88% to Rs 1879.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1436.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.77% to Rs 8485.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7267.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

