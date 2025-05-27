Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 20.52% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.72% to Rs 14.71 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves declined 20.52% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 14.72% to Rs 14.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 8.06% to Rs 6.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.02% to Rs 60.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 52.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

14.7117.2560.5052.6022.5023.0716.4618.613.053.759.158.682.873.608.528.032.132.686.305.83

