Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 386.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 386.44% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 309.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.39% to Rs 29.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 1151.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1017.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

309.37271.761151.831017.056.554.564.553.9929.3812.5763.1341.5322.025.1138.5219.6817.223.5429.3213.87

