Elin Electronics consolidated net profit rises 386.44% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales rise 13.84% to Rs 309.37 crore

Net profit of Elin Electronics rose 386.44% to Rs 17.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.84% to Rs 309.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 271.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.39% to Rs 29.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.25% to Rs 1151.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1017.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales309.37271.76 14 1151.831017.05 13 OPM %6.554.56 -4.553.99 - PBDT29.3812.57 134 63.1341.53 52 PBT22.025.11 331 38.5219.68 96 NP17.223.54 386 29.3213.87 111

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

