China's Shanghai Composite index edged up 0.27%

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday despite U.S. President Donald trump intensifying his trade war with threat of 30 percent tariffs on the European Union and Mexico.

China's exports growth beat expectations in June, helping limit regional losses, if any.

The dollar held steady in Asian trade and gold climbed above $3,370 per ounce while oil prices jumped more than 1 percent ahead of expected U.S. sanctions on Russia that may affect global supplies.

China's Shanghai Composite index edged up by 0.27 percent to 3,519.65 as customs data showed China's overall exports jumped 5.8 percent in June year-on-year in U.S. dollar terms.