Nifty July futures trade at premium

Infosys, Dmart and TCS were top traded contracts

The Nifty July 2025 futures closed at 25,173, a premium of 90.7 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,082.30 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index dropped 67.55 points or 0.27% to 25,082.30.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.37% to 11.98.

Infosys (Infy), Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The July 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 31 July 2025.