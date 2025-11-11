Subex consolidated net profit rises 361.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 7.08% to Rs 68.91 crore

Net profit of Subex rose 361.29% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.08% to Rs 68.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.68.9174.169.112.556.982.504.22-1.232.860.62

