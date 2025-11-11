Emcure Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 25.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.38% to Rs 2269.82 crore

Net profit of Emcure Pharmaceuticals rose 25.13% to Rs 243.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.38% to Rs 2269.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2001.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2269.822001.9820.9519.03446.06370.31341.42273.41243.46194.57

