Rajesh Power Services wins contract of Rs 182.62 cr

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Rajesh Power Services has received order from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company (MGVCL) for turnkey contract for conversion of existing 11kV HT network to underground cable/MVCC under SI scheme in jurisdictions of Mehmedabad, Anand, Petlad and Nadiad under MGVCL. The value of the order is 182.62 crore and is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

