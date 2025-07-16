Yen slips to 149 as strong dollar, tariff worries weigh

The Japanese yen weakened toward 149 per dollar on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since early April as the US dollar strengthened after cooler-than-expected US inflation dimmed hopes for near-term Fed rate cuts. The dollar index hovered above 98, nearing a three-week high, ahead of fresh US PPI data. While Japans manufacturing sentiment improved slightly in July, helped by a semiconductor rebound, lingering fears over US tariffs kept investors cautious. Focus now shifts to upcoming Japanese trade and inflation data for further cues on economic resilience.

