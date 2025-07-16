Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen slips to 149 as strong dollar, tariff worries weigh

Yen slips to 149 as strong dollar, tariff worries weigh

Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen weakened toward 149 per dollar on Wednesday, hitting its lowest level since early April as the US dollar strengthened after cooler-than-expected US inflation dimmed hopes for near-term Fed rate cuts. The dollar index hovered above 98, nearing a three-week high, ahead of fresh US PPI data. While Japans manufacturing sentiment improved slightly in July, helped by a semiconductor rebound, lingering fears over US tariffs kept investors cautious. Focus now shifts to upcoming Japanese trade and inflation data for further cues on economic resilience.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

