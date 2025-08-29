Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Image
Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Japanese yen held near 147 per dollar on Friday and is set to end August with a 3% monthly gain, even as it moved sideways for much of the month. Investors digested mixed data, as July industrial production and retail sales undershot forecasts, while Tokyos core inflation stayed above the BOJs 2% target. On the labor front, the unemployment rate eased to 2.3% from 2.5%, highlighting strong job conditions. The BOJ at its July meeting kept rates steady but raised inflation forecasts and struck a more upbeat tone on growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Zydus Therapeutics update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar

DEVIT secures work order from RajCOMP Info Services

Shukra Pharmaceuticals wins contract worth Rs 24 cr from HSCC (India)

NSE to conduct mock trading session in F&O segment on August 30

Oriental Rail Infra rises as arm secures Rs 61 cr from Indian Railways

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story