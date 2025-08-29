Shukra Pharmaceuticals wins contract worth Rs 24 cr from HSCC (India)

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a prestigious contract by HSCC (India) (a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs), acting on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

The Company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) on dated 28 August 2025 for the supply of Medicines and Diagnostic Kits to Afghanistan (Technical Mission of India, Kabul, Afghanistan).

The Letter of Award entails a total contract value of Rs 24.06 crore for the supply of essential Medicines and Diagnostic Kits, which includes packing, forwarding, insurance, and delivery at the consignee site in Afghanistan.