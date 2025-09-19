Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR futures climb above 60 mark

Yen strengthens as BoJ maintains policy rates steady; JPY/INR futures climb above 60 mark

Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
The Japanese yen added mild gains under 148 mark after the Bank of Japan decided to keep policy rate unchanged. By a 7-2 majority vote, BOJ decided to encourage the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 0.5 percent. Data released earlier on Friday showed that Japan's core consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in nine months during August. Japan's consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 2.7% in the year to August. This marks a notable deceleration from a 3.1% increase recorded the previous month and the slowest pace since November 2024. Meanwhile, US Fed yesterday went ahead with a widely expected 25 bps rate cut but sounded cautious on its approach about further rate cuts this year which kept the greenback supported. The dollar index is seen firm near 97 mark. However, US central bank is still expected to deliver two more rate cuts in 2025 which could keep a lid on any further appreciation for the USD/JPY pair. USD/JPY pair is seen quoting at 147.44 down 0.4% after having added gains above 148 in the previous session. On the NSE, JPY/INR futures added 0.27% to 60.16.

