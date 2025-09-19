India signs agreement with FAO to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India

Department of Fisheries (DoF), under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) has signed a Technical Cooperation Programme (TCP) agreement with the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to strengthen Blue Port infrastructure in India. In line with this, the Department of Fisheries organized the first webinar yesterday, under the FAOs TCP programme as part of a series of three webinars and physical workshops to build capacity and share global best practices.Abhilaksh Likhi, emphasized that fishing ports are not just physical infrastructures but strategic gateways to economic prosperity, ecological sustainability, and social inclusion. He reiterated the governments vision of developing ecologically healthy, economically viable, and socially inclusive fisheries systems to strengthen national food and nutritional security. Emphasizing upon the integration of advanced technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, automation, and digital platforms, he highlighted their role in enhancing efficiency and service delivery at fishing ports. He underlined the contribution of flagship schemes like PMMSY and FIDF in driving modernization and stakeholder empowerment and called for collaborative efforts between public and private stakeholders to address climate resilience, traceability, and energy transition in port operations. Welcoming FAOs support in piloting strategic upgrades at Vanakbara ( Diu) and Jakhau (Gujarat) ports, he noted that under PMMSY, three Smart and Integrated Fishing Harbours are being developed in Gujarat, Daman & Diu, and Puducherry with a total investment of ₹369.80 crores.

